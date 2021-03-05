Save America's Workers From the Church of Wokeness | RealClearPolitics

Last month, Disney fired actress Gina Carano after she compared Nazi persecution of Jews to the persecution of conservatives in America today on social media. The company called her post "abhorrent and unacceptable," declining to explain why her co-star Pedro Pascal remains employed despite his own posts comparing Trump supporters to Nazis. Distinguished science reporter Donald McNeil was recently ousted from The New York Times for vocalizing the n-word when answering a high school student's question about whether a classmate deserved to be suspended for saying it. Emmanuel Cafferty, a Latino truck driver for San Diego Gas & Electric Company, was fired for accidentally—yes, accidentally—making the "OK" hand gesture used by some white supremacists.