It's Difficult to Regain Freedoms Once Censorship Begins | RealClearPolitics

It's Difficult to Regain Freedoms Once Censorship Begins

Jonathan Turley, The Hill February 27, 2021

English essayist Samuel Johnson wrote that “when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.” I thought of Johnson’s words in preparing to appear before a House committee exploring limitations on free speech, including a campaign by some Democratic members and activists to remove networks like Fox News from cable carriers. As someone who just came over to Fox News as a legal analyst from CBS and the BBC, the hearing concentrated my mind “wonderfully” on the future of free speech and the free press.

