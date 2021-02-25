The Republicans Finally Face Merrick Garland | RealClearPolitics

The gracelessness of Senator Ted Cruz has become all too familiar, but there are still moments when it is worth noting. One of them came on Monday, in the confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, who is President Biden’s nominee for Attorney General. Garland had been giving a careful answer to a question about the future of the investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, John Durham, into the origins of the F.B.I.’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s Russia connections, when Cruz interrupted him.