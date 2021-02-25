How Can Racism Be Fixed by Race-Neutral Measures? | RealClearPolitics

The 2020 murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbrey, three Black Americans killed by white people, was a wakeup call that resulted in a mass racial reckoning across the country. Protestors took to the streets for months on end throughout the spring and summer, and schools, organizations, businesses and corporations telegraphed their commitment to rooting out the ways they were contributing to systemic racism. Organizations issued passionate statements about the evil of anti-Black racism and committed to amplifying diversity and fighting racism.