 The One Area U.S. Covid Strategy Seems to Be Working | RealClearPolitics

The One Area U.S. Covid Strategy Seems to Be Working

Olga Khazan, The Atlantic February 23, 2021

The One Area U.S. Covid Strategy Seems to Be Working
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The American government’s COVID-19 response has been a disaster, right? The United States strategy is a four-alarm dumpster fire, sent from hell to remind Americans to never again elect a president who describes the scientific method as “Now they have it, they have studied it, they know very much.” When people needed coronavirus guidance, U.S. leaders had none. Government officials told people not to wear masks, oh wait, to definitely wear masks—oh wait, there actually aren’t any masks. Kindergartners went to internet school for a year because America simply refused to get a clue.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site