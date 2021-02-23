Florida's Handling of Covid Is a Big Problem for Democrats | RealClearPolitics

The latest media outrage campaign directed at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) stems from his decision to prioritize seniors when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine. There are obviously practical reasons for this, since the elderly are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, yet the media has portrayed this as a political scandal. It’s obvious why: One, the media has made DeSantis the villain in its coverage of the coronavirus — even though Florida had one of the best responses among the populous states — and two, DeSantis is looking more and more like a heavy contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.