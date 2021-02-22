Biden Is Racing a Ticking Clock to Fulfill Campaign Promise | RealClearPolitics

When Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis ran for President against George H. W. Bush in 1988, he made competence one of his major campaign themes. Instead of claiming to be a visionary politician or a champion of liberalism, Dukakis highlighted his technocratic managerial expertise. "This election isn't about ideology," Dukakis argued, "It's about competence. It's not about meaningless labels; it's about American values -- old-fashioned values like accountability and responsibility and respect for the truth."