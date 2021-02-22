 Biden Is Racing a Ticking Clock to Fulfill Campaign Promise | RealClearPolitics

Biden Is Racing a Ticking Clock to Fulfill Campaign Promise

Julian Zelizer, CNN February 22, 2021

Biden Is Racing a Ticking Clock to Fulfill Campaign Promise
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

When Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis ran for President against George H. W. Bush in 1988, he made competence one of his major campaign themes. Instead of claiming to be a visionary politician or a champion of liberalism, Dukakis highlighted his technocratic managerial expertise. "This election isn't about ideology," Dukakis argued, "It's about competence. It's not about meaningless labels; it's about American values -- old-fashioned values like accountability and responsibility and respect for the truth."

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site