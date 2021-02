Rush Limbaugh died this week. His impact on our nation's discourse and polity will long outlive him. Many Americans had been puzzled when President Trump bestowed upon Limbaugh our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. After all, previous honorees include Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King and the crew of Apollo 13. I, however, was not surprised. Because without Limbaugh, there is no (former) President Trump.