Israel can exhale. Yes, the Biden Administration does consider the Jewish state an American “ally,” the White House said Tuesday. If that sounds like restating the obvious, you haven’t been watching the tortured briefings by press secretary Jen Psaki. Last week, she couldn’t bring herself to answer the ally question directly, instead veering into mumbo jumbo about an “interagency process” and a nonspecific “relationship” between Israel and the United States.