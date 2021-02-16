Is All Inequality Unjust? | RealClearPolitics

The principle of equality precedes our government and is foundational to it. Thomas Jefferson believed this principle to be self-evident; Abraham Lincoln considered it the proposition to which the country is dedicated. But there are those who maintain that the opposite is closer to the truth. What is self-evident, they affirm, is inequality in power, wealth, influence, education, achievement and ability, between individuals and groups alike. A mass of damning statistical evidence can be cited, from Thomas Piketty's Capital in the Twenty-First Century to articles such as The Top One Percent of Americans Have Taken $50 Trillion From the Bottom [...]