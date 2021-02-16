 Is All Inequality Unjust? | RealClearPolitics

Is All Inequality Unjust?

Martin Gurri, Discourse February 16, 2021

The principle of equality precedes our government and is foundational to it. Thomas Jefferson believed this principle to be self-evident; Abraham Lincoln considered it the proposition to which the country is dedicated. But there are those who maintain that the opposite is closer to the truth. What is self-evident, they affirm, is inequality in power, wealth, influence, education, achievement and ability, between individuals and groups alike. A mass of damning statistical evidence can be cited, from Thomas Piketty's Capital in the Twenty-First Century to articles such as The Top One Percent of Americans Have Taken $50 Trillion From the Bottom [...]

