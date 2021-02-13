What Trump's Trial Tells Us About Biden Admin | RealClearPolitics

About ninety minutes before Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began, I spoke by phone with Senator Sherrod Brown, the progressive Democrat from Ohio, who was preparing to serve as a juror. Brown is the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, and he had been occupied with the main legislative business of the new Congress, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue package. When I asked Brown whether he viewed impeachment as being secondary to this business, he said that wasn’t quite right, but it was “not primary” either.