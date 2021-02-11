 The Threat of the New Racists Posing as Antiracists | RealClearPolitics

The Threat of the New Racists Posing as Antiracists

John McWhorter, Substack February 11, 2021

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The point of this book is to delineate a certain modern way of thinking as less progressive than peculiar, as something we must learn to step around and resist rather than let pass as a kind of higher wisdom. A cohesive and forward-looking society must treat this kind of thought like a virus, a regrettable though perhaps inevitable result of modern social history, which nevertheless must be ongoingly corralled. We should hope for its eventual disappearance, but if this is impossible – and it likely is – it must be kept on the margins of our existence just as smallpox is.

 

