'Systemic Racism' Is a Conspiracy Theory | RealClearPolitics

We’ve been hearing a lot lately about conspiracy theories. Obviously, the former US president has provided a Trump Tower-sized target for his critics after telling his supporters that Democrats rigged an election he actually ‘won by a landslide’. Congresswoman and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has also said some very wacky things, expressing support for the QAnon theory about a cabal of Satanist paedophiles and blaming wildfires on space-based lasers managed by Jewish businesspeople.