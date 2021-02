The Biden administration has called for an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of its emergency Covid relief package. This increase is long overdue — the federal minimum wage hasn't changed in over 10 years since it rose to $7.25 in 2009. If it had kept up with inflation, the federal minimum wage would be at about $11 an hour. Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia already have higher state minimum wages than the federal $7.25.