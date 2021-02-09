 I'm Struggling With My Christianity After Trump | RealClearPolitics

I'm Struggling With My Christianity After Trump

Issac Bailey, Newsweek February 9, 2021

I'm struggling to hold fast to my Christianity— because of Donald Trump. Not exactly Trump himself, though, but the undying support of the self-professed Christian pro-life movement that he enjoyed. My faith is in tatters because of that alliance. And I am constantly wondering if I am indirectly complicit because I dedicated my life to the same Jesus the insurrectionists prayed to in the Capitol building after ransacking it and promising to kill those who didn't do their bidding.

