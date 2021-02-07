What If the Pandemic Never Really Ends? | RealClearPolitics

There are, at the moment, a number of encouraging signs about the near-term course of the pandemic: Caseloads and hospitalizations are falling dramatically, perhaps as a sign of seasonal effects turning a corner; vaccine deployment, while still suboptimal, is improved from a month ago; there has been good news about additional vaccines, with AstraZeneca (already approved in the U.K. but facing an FDA roadblock here) reporting fantastic results against severe disease; and vaccine shipments are said to on the way, with Novavax promising 100 million American doses by the spring.