Did Donald Trump lie about who won the 2020 election? The answer seems obvious, but it isn’t. If Trump was just deluded—if he told his followers to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6 because he really thought the election had been stolen—some senators might cut him a break in his impeachment trial. But if Trump knew his allegations were bunk, and he sent his mob to the Capitol anyway, that’s a more coldblooded crime.