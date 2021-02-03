 Why 2020 Wasn't a Blowout - and 2024 Won't Be Either | RealClearPolitics

Why 2020 Wasn't a Blowout - and 2024 Won't Be Either

Geoffrey Skelley, FiveThirtyEight February 3, 2021

Why 2020 Wasn't a Blowout - and 2024 Won't Be Either
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Biden has focused on a message of unity early in his presidency — a vision that will be hard to achieve. There are multiple factors working against him, including the growing antipathy Democrats and Republicans feel toward one another and the increased inability of people from the opposing party to give a new president a chance upon entering office. The race between Biden and former President Donald Trump was also just really close, underscoring how divided the country is electorally.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site