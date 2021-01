I expected the wealthy would do well under Donald Trump, but not as grotesquely well as those of us in the top 1% have done. From the day Trump won in 2016 to the day he lost in 2020, the stock markets were up at least $12.7 trillion, which means that the top 1% of the 128.5 million US households -- the 1.28 million that own 51% of the stock market -- could each have gotten richer by an average of around $5 million.