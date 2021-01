During the Cold War, a U.S. Air Force Starfighter radioed to an airport in England asking for permission to land. Starfighters were difficult to fly, and many crashed. Air traffic control told the pilot he was using a frequency reserved for emergencies and should switch to a different one, to which the pilot responded with the laconic bluntness of his caste, "Listen, pal, when you've got a Starfighter strapped to your a--, that's an emergency."