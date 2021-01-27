To Hell With the National Baseball Hall of Fame | RealClearPolitics

The National Baseball Hall of Fame voters have decided, collectively, not to elect anyone to the Hall this year. Curt Schilling came the closest to obtaining the required 75 percent of the votes. He collected 71.1 percent, falling 16 votes short. Schilling's exclusion is a travesty. He clearly had a Hall of Fame caliber career. As I wrote last year around this time: Schilling’s career WAR (wins above replacement player) is 80.5. That’s just behind Bob Gibson and just ahead of Tom Glavine and Carl Hubbell. All three are generally considered upper tier Hall of Famers.