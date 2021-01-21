Congress Must Restore Trust in U.S. Election Process | RealClearPolitics

After the despicable acts of violence in our Capitol building, it is hard to imagine a worse moment to undermine hopes for political stability in our nation. Democrats, big tech and the media are doing exactly that, however, despite president-elect Biden's call for unity. They are tarring the 74 million Americans who cast votes for Donald Trump as insurrectionists and silencing legitimate dissent. They are also pretending that Republicans who want to repair our broken election system incited the unforgivable violence in the people's house on January 6th.