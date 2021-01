Justice is supposed to be blind, but Americans shouldn't be. Whether carried out by black-clad anarchists or assemblies of flag-wavers, political violence should be dealt in evenhanded rather than selective fashion. If he hopes to restore order in a divided nation, President-elect Joe Biden will need to help unruly factions see clearly that the only proper manner of seeking redress of grievances is peacefully. Given the recent tumult, it won't be easy.