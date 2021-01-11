We Will Not Be Lectured To By the Violent, Anti-American Left | RealClearPolitics

Americans are expected to be aghast at the events in Washington, D.C. on January 6. A vicious mob of revolutionary Trump supporters, we are told, swarmed the nation’s capital and, in an act of insurrection, unlawfully entered the hallowed halls of Congress. Unlike the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” that were reported over the summer, the media have been quick to claim that this was not a “mostly peaceful” protest (despite the protestors being, by any estimation, mostly peaceful), but the entire event is being categorized as a bona fide riot that had been fueled by Donald Trump’s irresponsible and untruthful rhetoric.