The Worst Run Cities in America | RealClearPolitics

The current state of many of America’s large cities is poor and rapidly declining, leading to the greatest rates of emigration since the bad old days in the 1970s of bankruptcy, runaway crime, and disorder. Eight cities stand out as the worst-run in the nation, when ranked on critical quality-of-life markers including cost of living, education, crime, and homelessness: New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, and Oakland. Despite funneling billions into city government annually, each faces a multi-generational challenge brought on by long standing mismanagement.