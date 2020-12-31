 Is the Life in 'The Simpsons' Still Attainable? | RealClearPolitics

Is the Life in 'The Simpsons' Still Attainable?

Dani Ryskamp, The Atlantic December 31, 2020

AP Photo/Fox

The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today’s standards, an almost dreamily secure existence that now seems out of reach for all too many Americans. I refer, of course, to the Simpsons. Homer, a high-school graduate whose union job at the nuclear-power plant required little technical skill, supported a family of five. A home, a car, food, regular doctor’s appointments, and enough left over for plenty of beer at the local bar were all attainable on a single working-class salary. Bart might have had to find $1,000 for the family to go to England, but he didn’t have to worry that his parents would lose their home.

