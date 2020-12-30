Free Money: Why $2,000 Checks Are Good | RealClearPolitics

Unleash the Sanders! So plotted Senate Democrats, who have fueled Vermont's socialist senator with a healthy serving of Cabot Extra Sharp, clad him in Darn Tough armor, aimed him at Senate Republicans, and pulled the trigger. Now that a super-majority in the House of Representatives passed a bill giving $2,000 checks to most Americans (topping up the $600 payment included in the recent pandemic rescue package), Bernie Sanders will reportedly filibuster the veto override of the recent military funding bill, with the backing of the Democratic Senate caucus, until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to a vote on the checks. He could break the filibuster, but it will take up the rest of the year.