At long last, 2020 is about to end. It was a terrible year, marked by a once-a-lifetime pandemic that brought to heel our economy and put an abrupt halt to hundreds of millions of law-abiding Americans’ way of life. We also endured a once-a-generation national “dialogue” about race, characterized, in part, by months of anarchic mayhem. We had a national reckoning about the maturation and rise of a geopolitical archenemy, the Chinese Communist Party.