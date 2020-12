A nickel’s worth of free advice for soon-to-be-private citizen Donald J. Trump: You can destroy your enemies, you know. In six months CNN’s Jeff Zucker could be wearing a barrel and playing harmonica on street corners begging for spare change. MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post — you can zonk them like Thor wielding the mighty Hammer of Mjölnir. All you have to do is stop talking.