What Cleveland's Baseball Team Got Right | RealClearPolitics

The city's Major League Baseball team will be changing its name and mascot, falling into step with a growing list of sports teams who are abandoning Native American names and mascots, writes Ray Halbritter, of the Oneida Indian Nation. But while we are witnessing a new era of responsiveness and inclusivity from sports teams and other corporations related to communities of color -- including Native communities -- these have required decades of activism over who gets to have a voice on these cultural issues. For years, Native people were shut out of the discussion; that is changing.