 Why The Suburbs Have Shifted Blue | RealClearPolitics

Why The Suburbs Have Shifted Blue

Geoffrey Skelley, FiveThirtyEight December 17, 2020

Why The Suburbs Have Shifted Blue
AP Photo/David Goldman

President Trump spent the last few months of the presidential campaign appealing to — and sometimes even pleading with — suburban voters. At a rally in Pennsylvania in October, Trump called out suburban women specifically, saying that “they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood,” referring to his administration’s move to end a government program aimed at reducing segregation in suburban areas. “I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs,” said Trump. “[A]nd you’re going to live the American dream.”

