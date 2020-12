This year, wretched as it was, was not steadi­ly wretched from begin­ning to end. It was more like a wave, crest­ing right at the edge of opti­mism before crash­ing down hard and wash­ing every­thing back out to the black and hope­less sea. It’s espe­cial­ly easy to remem­ber the high points in a year like this: They were brief moments when events broke the heavy pull of grav­i­ty and rose up, before falling back down again.