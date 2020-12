Welcome to the New Age Of The Ambitious Woman. Terrifying, isn't it? Once you start to look for them, ambitious women are everywhere. We have qualifications, degrees and even doctorates. We start businesses, we become billionaires. We are ambitiously educated, about our lives and the world. This, dear reader, is officially the end of days. Equality has arrived, and women can now command the same respect as men do, in whatever field we choose.