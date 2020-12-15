Poetic Justice in Swalwell Relationship w/China Spy | RealClearPolitics

There is a certain poetic justice in the news that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) had a close relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang. Swalwell was one of the most prominent purveyors of the now-disproven conspiracy theory that Donald Trump had colluded with Russian intelligence to steal the 2016 election. Yet it turns out that all the while Swalwell was spreading those lies, he knew that he had been cultivated and funded by a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.