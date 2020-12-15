Biden's Victory Is a Welcome Affirmation of Democracy | RealClearPolitics

Monday, December 14th, has long been marked on the political calendar as the moment when the Electoral College—that antiquated, rickety, and in some ways unrepresentative vestige of the country’s founding—would gather to confirm the results of the 2020 election. Like many other days since November 3rd, it began with Donald Trump ranting on Twitter about a “Rigged Election” and some of his supporters intimating at possible violence. In Michigan, state officials announced that legislative buildings and the capitol wouldn’t open, owing to what they termed a “credible threat.”