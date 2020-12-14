 'The Elites Don’t Understand Those They Lord Over' | RealClearPolitics

'The Elites Don’t Understand Those They Lord Over'

Chris Arnade, Spiked December 14, 2020

'The Elites Don’t Understand Those They Lord Over'
Alvarez)

While many commentators have hailed Joe Biden’s election as president as a moment of unity, America remains deeply divided, and large-scale apathy persists. Political elites still seem a world away from the everyday lives of the people they rule. Chris Arnade is a photographer, writer and the author of Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America, which reflects on his experiences travelling across the US and speaking to people in poor and working-class communities. spiked caught up with Arnade to discuss his work.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site