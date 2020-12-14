'The Elites Don’t Understand Those They Lord Over' | RealClearPolitics

While many commentators have hailed Joe Biden’s election as president as a moment of unity, America remains deeply divided, and large-scale apathy persists. Political elites still seem a world away from the everyday lives of the people they rule. Chris Arnade is a photographer, writer and the author of Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America, which reflects on his experiences travelling across the US and speaking to people in poor and working-class communities. spiked caught up with Arnade to discuss his work.