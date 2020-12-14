Provide Relief From Lockdowns - by Ending Them | RealClearPolitics

Every American needs to see Angela Marsden’s tearful video as she pours out her frustrations as a small restaurant owner in Los Angeles. Forced to curtail her business drastically during California’s brutal shutdowns, she took out an $80,000 loan to meet all the expensive requirements to move her dining outside and salvage what was left of her life’s work. Instead, authorities arbitrarily changed the rules and shut her down again — a death sentence for her ten-year-old restaurant. Meanwhile, the same authorities permitted a film production company to offer the very same outdoor dining across the very same parking lot the day she had to close her business.