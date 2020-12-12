If the World Is Ending, It's Not Because of Climate Change | RealClearPolitics

How is the world going to end? Polls consistently show that most believe the cause will be environmental. Climate anxiety has reached such a fevered pitch among young people across the globe that the Lancet recently issued a special call to action to help with the problem. Clinicians have even created climate anxiety scales to measure the runaway angst spreading through our children, and the rest of us. But what if the best, emerging science is actually telling us quite firmly that such fears are not only deeply misplaced, but that the most realistic cause of our collective human demise is likely the precise opposite of what most assume? This is the conclusion of a very interesting body of highly sophisticated and inter-disciplinary research. The greatest threat to humanity's future is certainly not too many people consuming too many limited natural resources, but rather too few people giving birth to the new humans who will continue the creative work of making the world a better, more hospitable place through technological innovation. Data released this summer indicates ...