How 'Flight 93 Election' Essay Defined the Trump Era | RealClearPolitics

How 'Flight 93 Election' Essay Defined the Trump Era

Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine December 12, 2020

In September, 2016, Michael Anton wrote an essay for the right-wing Claremont Institute, “The Flight 93 Election,” making the case for Donald Trump’s election as a necessary gamble to stave off the destruction of conservatism. Anton then did a stint in Trump’s State Department, and last night was rewarded by the president with a posting to the National Board for Education Sciences. It was a fighting coda for Trump to single out the figure who most perfectly captured the spirit right-wing intellectuals brought to the era.

