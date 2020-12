With pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC announcing support this week for a proposed $23 billion weapons sale of American F-35 fighter jets, advanced armed Reaper drone systems, and air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions to the United Arab Emirates, the ground now is as smooth as can be for the Trump administration to proceed in a transaction that will lend further stability — in a counterbalance to Iran — to a sometimes volatile region.