In Conversation With Barack Obama | RealClearPolitics

A Promised Land, the first volume of President Obama’s presidential memoirs, takes the reader through his political rise and the first two and a half years of his administration. The tension that runs through the story is between the idealism of his vision and the compromise that is required to drive change. In early December, I interviewed Obama to ask him about his legacy and political identity, how his experience may have shaped the Democratic Party that has followed him, and what sort of roadmap his presidency offers for the future of the country.