Flynn Case Finally Ends--But Judge Sullivan Flogs a Corpse | RealClearPolitics

Jonathan Turley, The Hill December 10, 2020

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Gen. Michael Flynn's three-year odyssey in the criminal justice system finally came to an end this week with the long-delayed dismissal of his case in federal court. Ultimately, it took a presidential pardon to compel Judge Emmet Sullivan to release Flynn from the seemingly inescapable vortex of his docket. Yet Sullivan still decided to effectively declare Flynn guilty to the whole world — a final gratuitous act from a court long criticized for using Flynn to criticize President Trump and his administration.

