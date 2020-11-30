Say Goodbye to Peace Through Strength Under Biden | RealClearPolitics

President-elect Joe Biden named his national security team last week. Antony Blinken will be nominated for Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan for National Security Adviser; Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence; and Alejandro Mayorkas for Secretary of Homeland Security. All but Sullivan will require Senate confirmation. How that goes depends on how the two runoffs in Georgia go; if Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, win control of the Senate, all of Biden's nominees will face more scrutiny than they would from a Democratic Senate headed by Charles Schumer.