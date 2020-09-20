Down the 1619 Project's Memory Hole | RealClearPolitics

The history of the American Revolution isn't the only thing the New York Times is revising through its 1619 Project. The paper of record has also taken to quietly altering the published text of the project itself after one of its claims came under intense criticism. When the 1619 Project went to print in August 2019 as a special edition of the New York Times Magazine, the newspaper put up an interactive version on its website. The original opening text stated: The 1619 project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country's history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. (emphasis added) The passage, and in particular its description of the year 1619 as our true founding, quickly became a flashpoint for controversy around the project. Critics on both the Left and Right took issue with the paper's declared ...