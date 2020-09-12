It's Time To Turn off NPR | RealClearPolitics

Earlier this summer, James Bennet, editorial page editor of The New York Times, resigned from his post after internal and public outcry over his decision to allow an op-ed by sitting U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton arguing for military intervention as a response to the recent riots. The paper's publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, noted that a significant breakdown in our editing process had occurred, adding that both he and Mr. Bennet concluded that James would not be able to lead the team through the next leg of change that is required.