Many Still Don't Understand the Purpose or Power of BLM | RealClearPolitics

Issac Bailey, reacting to the death of Daniel Prude, writes that when Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she was misled by the police chief to think that Prude's death was the result of a drug overdose before she saw the bodycam footage, it was yet another reminder that there are police officers who concoct narratives that try to make a victim seem less deserving of justice. It's through this lens that many are seeing the latest Breonna Taylor news about an alleged plea agreement and a leaked police memo.