Turning the Tables on Democrats' Abortion Extremism | RealClearPolitics

The question used to be posed in moments of crisis, real and imagined: if you had to attack the machine gun nest of an enemy, which five men would you take to go with you? These days, I might look first for Josh Hawley, that accomplished lawyer and senator from Missouri. For he has been rare among his colleagues in showing a spirited quality, a willingness to plunge ahead, make the argument, throw himself over the rampart, and pull the pin on the grenade, even without knowing whether it would go off.