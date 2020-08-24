A Scary Look at What a 'Biden Resistance' Would Look Like | RealClearPolitics

It took up 30 seconds Saturday night on the nightly news in Scranton — footage of maybe 20-30 white women (the kind our president likes to call “Suburban Housewives”) and their kids marching through a park in the Wayne County, Pa., seat of Honesdale, carrying signs such as “Keep Our Children Safe from Pedos!” The WNEP-TV anchorwoman — speaking to a region of northeast Pennsylvania that was so critical for President Trump’s 2016 victory — reported in her tone of TV authority on their march “to bring awareness around human trafficking.”