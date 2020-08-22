LeBron James Is a Studio Social Justice Warrior | RealClearPolitics

LeBron James says he’s reading The Autobiography of Malcolm X. Is he? On Wednesday, via Instagram, James posted a picture of himself, shirtless, riding a stationary bike and wearing earbuds while reading the iconic book. On Thursday, following the Lakers 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron carried the book into his postgame news conference. Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks asked James for his biggest takeaway on the book. You can listen to his complete response on Rooks’ embedded tweet below.