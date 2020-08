Have you heard? The gold­en age of the Amer­i­can big city is over. The pan­dem­ic and the protests are scar­ing peo­ple away. Res­i­dents are flee­ing. Crime is up. Bud­gets are bust­ed. The offices are emp­ty, the rich are mov­ing to the sub­urbs, and the peri­od of unbro­ken pros­per­i­ty has shat­tered forever. Good.